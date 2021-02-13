Two Dryden men have each been fined $4,500 for going out hunting after they’d already bagged a moose.
According to a provincial investigation, Barry Chesky and Brent Mawby harvested a cow moose near Vermilion Bay in October 2019.
After they brought the moose to Dryden, it was determined they had failed to affix a game-seal tag to the animal as required. Instead, provincial investigators said, the men returned to their hunting area with a plan to use the same tag to hunt for a second moose.
Chesky pleaded guilty to possessing a moose that ought to have a tag and failing to be in possession of a hunting licence, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry news release said Friday.
According to the same release, Mawby pleaded guilty to failing to immediately invalidate his moose tag, and failing to attach the tag to the moose that had been shot.
Both men were banned from hunting in Ontario for one year, the release said. The case was heard last December via teleconference
