A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor, says the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and St. Joseph’s Care Group.
The outbreak is in the first floor of Hogarth Riverview Manor in its Spruce Grove Resident Home area.
Another outbreak at the seniors home in the Birch Grove Resident Home area on the first floor has ended.
Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has 18 patients admitted with COVID-19. None of the patients are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy is at 102.7 per cent and the intensive care unit’s occupancy is at 86.4 per cent.
