The Thunder Bay Police Services Board will welcome a new member at its next meeting.
The board has said goodbye to two members this fall as Dr. Kyle Lansdell resigned from the board on Oct. 31 and Celina Reitberger’s term expired on Nov. 27.
Lansdell resigned from his seat on the board because of work demands as an emergency room doctor at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Board chairperson Georjann Morriseau expressed her gratitude to both Lansdell and Reitberger for their service to the community as members of the board.
