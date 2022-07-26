The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 26 COVID-positive patients admitted as of Monday with one of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy was at 103 per cent on Monday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at 77 per cent.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 142 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days and 105 active, lab-confirmed cases.
The Thunder Bay district has also recorded a total of 100 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
