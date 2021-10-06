Derek Turcotte of Couchiching First Nation, near Fort Frances is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with the Instant $100,000 jackpot.
Turcotte remained in shock over his first big win as he picked up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre. He was excited to recount the story of his win.
“I like playing Instant tickets for fun and the store manager recommended the $100,000 jackpot ticket because it was a new game,” Turcotte said.
“I was scratching the ticket at home when I saw a number seven and it matched the $100,000 prize.”
It took having several others look at the ticket to make the 38-year-old believe that he won the top prize.
“I asked my wife to confirm that I won the jackpot, but I still wasn’t convinced it was real so I ran to show my neighbour and he yelled ‘holy, brother, you better take that ticket to the store.’ So, I did.”
The home chef says he may have a plan for this windfall, “I am considering investing in a food truck, but I will take my time to think about exactly what to do.”
Even though Turcotte has his $100,000 cheque in hand, he is still in disbelief.
“I never thought I would win so big. This is an incredible experience,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Ski’s Variety on Second Street in Fort Frances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.