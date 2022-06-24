The company erecting 1,800 kilometres of new hydro transmission line in the Sioux Lookout district is offering a $10,000 scholarship to a qualified student.
Eligible applicants must be a member of one of the 24 First Nations involved in the Wataynikaneyap Power project and “enrolled in a post-secondary or trade program for the 2022/2023 school year, with a minimum of two years remaining in their studies,” a company news release said this week.
The transmission line project is being put forward under a partnership consisting of the 24 First Nations and the FortisOntario electrical utility based in Fort Erie, Ont.
The $1.9-billion network is about 65 per-cent finished, with a full completion target set for mid-2024.
More information about the scholarship is available online at wataypower.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.