George Strandberg doesn’t want anyone else to feel the devastating effects of losing a family member to suicide.
His son Ryan took his own life earlier last fall at the age of 28.
Strandberg presented a donation of $10,000 on behalf of Russel Metals Inc., which owns Thunder Bay Terminals, to the Canadian Mental Health Association last month.
Strandberg is the general manager of Thunder Bay Terminals and said after Ryan died, his supervisor offered to make a donation in Ryan’s memory.
“Humbling is really the word for it,” said Strandberg of the offer by his employer. “It wasn’t asked for. . . . It was just something they felt was appropriate in memory of Ryan.”
The Strandberg family chose to direct the donation to the CMHA because they felt it would have the most impact in helping other families avoid what happened to them.
“It’s important especially this time of year with COVID and Christmas makes it difficult,” said Strandberg. “There are many challenges. If a family member sees someone struggling with mental health, direct them to make a call. Sometimes they need to be pushed in the direction of getting some help.”
CMHA chief executive officer, Jennifer Hyslop, said the $10,000 will be used for an education and training program and specifically towards suicide prevention training.
“This is an incredible, generous donation,” she said. “When George’s boss reached out to offer to provide this donation to CMHA, I was incredibly humbled. We are incredibly grateful for this.”
Hyslop said the first three months of the pandemic seemed quiet but since then the number of calls the agency has received have significantly increased.
She noted they see a large need with people who are displaced and homeless and they have also been seeing people struggle they typically wouldn’t have interacted with.
Hyslop urged everyone to watch out for one another.
“Be kind,” she said. “If you see someone struggling, don’t hesitate to reach out.”
CMHA operates a crisis response line that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 346-8282 or 1-888-269-3100.
