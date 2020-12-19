More COVID-19 cases were announced at Southbridge Roseview on Monday and an outbreak was declared at a second long-term care home in Thunder Bay on Friday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Southbridge Care Homes confirmed an outbreak had been declared at Southbridge Pinewood on Walsh Street after a staff member recently tested positive for the virus.
