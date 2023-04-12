The MV Federal Dart arrived at the Port of Thunder Bay on Friday marking it as the first ocean-going “salty” vessel of the 2023 shipping season.
The five-year-old Marshall Islands-flagged bulker berthed at Superior Elevator and loaded with Canadian wheat before heading back on a 15-day voyage to the United Kingdom. A traditional Top Hat ceremony was held at the pier where ship Capt. Anuvarat Arora was presented with the ceremonial Top Hat by the port’s director, Pat Bushby.
Together with Samit Sachan, the ship’s chief engineer, the crew leaders were presented with welcoming gifts for commemorating the opening of the ocean-going shipping season at Canada’s furthest inland port.
Chris Heikkinen, the port’s director of business development and terminal operations, said the trek into Thunder Bay from the Sault Ste. Marie locks for the Federal Dart was “smooth sailing.”
“The warmer winter weather was definitely our friend,” said Heikkinen, adding that the absence of lake ice meant no shipping convoys coming out of the locks and having to navigate through carved ice paths created by coast guard cutters as in previous years.
“There was a little bit of an ice breaking requirement in Whitefish Bay, and then again in Thunder Bay, but the convoying didn’t happen,” he said.
This was the Federal Dart’s 10th voyage to Thunder Bay since being built in 2018.
“The port had 134 salty (ocean-going) vessel visits in 2022, which is up by 43 per cent in the last decade,” Heikkinen said. “The port is expecting a similar tally this year. That is about 15-20 more salty visits than average for the port.”
Heikkinen said that grain loadings in the Thunder Bay port were over 200,000 tonnes this March, twice the long-term average.
“Strong shipping is continuing into April and we see that continuing at least for the first half of the shipping season. Last year’s (western) grain harvest was the third strongest on record and on the Prairies,” he said.
The global demand for Canadian grain is always strong, Heikkinen said, attributing this to a trend of shifting trade patterns over time and the availability of the grain in Canada.
“Last year at this time, there just wasn’t a lot of grain to go around,” he said.
Heikkinen called the 134 foreign bulk-vessel visits in 2022 a “high number” for Thunder Bay and expects around the same number this year.
“It’s going to be a good year,” he said, adding the seaway route via the Port of Thunder Bay is a critical supply chain link for Canadian grain and potash exports, as well as imports of general and breakbulk cargo such as steel products.
