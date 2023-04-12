From left, Christeann Hryb and Bill Hryb, with Thunder Bay Shipping; Pat Bushby, board director with the Port of Thunder Bay; Tim Heney, port chief executive officer; Capt. Anuvarat Arora and chief engineer Samit Sachan, MV Federal Dart crew leaders; and Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff are pictured at Superior Elevator with the ocean vessel berthed in the background. The group took part in a Top Hat ceremony welcoming the crew for piloting the first ocean-going vessel to Thunder Bay for the 2023 navigation season.