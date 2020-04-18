Greenstone Mayor Ron Beaulieu called on residents to remain “diligent” this week in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as the municipality recorded its first confirmed case of the virus.
“Social distancing, hand washing and staying home as much as you can are imperative to reducing the spread,” Beaulieu said Thursday in a statement.
“Our community will get through this difficult time together,” he added.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.