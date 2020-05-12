David Tschirsch was a fun yet hard-working man.

He died on April 23 at the age of 52 from complications due to COVID-19

at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

He was the first person to die from the virus in Northwestern Ontario

but he was more than a statistic to his family and friends.

“A super fun guy and talented as a carpenter,” said Carla McInrue. “A

hard-working man, he worked out of town always to provide for his

family.”

