David Tschirsch was a fun yet hard-working man.
He died on April 23 at the age of 52 from complications due to COVID-19
at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
He was the first person to die from the virus in Northwestern Ontario
but he was more than a statistic to his family and friends.
“A super fun guy and talented as a carpenter,” said Carla McInrue. “A
hard-working man, he worked out of town always to provide for his
family.”
