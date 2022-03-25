On March 14, the OPP issued a public safety warning about a possible supply of laced cocaine in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation, following an overdose in the community.
It led to two of the reserve’s residents being arrested and some illegal drugs and cash being seized.
Fabian Petiquan, 27, is charged with trafficking in a schedule III substance, the OPP said in a news release on Thursday.
They said Jason Howard Cutfeet, 47, has been charged with trafficking in a schedule III substance, and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
Both have been released and are scheduled to appear in the KI Ontario Court of Justice on June 2 to answer to the charges.
Anyone with information about drug-related activities in the community is requested to contact the KI Police detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.