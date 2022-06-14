A second suspect has been arrested while Thunder Bay police still look for a third suspect in connection to the murder of Adrian Anthony Richardson.
City police responded to a call for assistance in the area of 400 Hodder Avenue on May 2 around 11:30 p.m. and located Richardson, 29, of Thunder Bay, with serious injuries.
He died from his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police say it was a shooting incident and believe the drug trade may have played a role in Richardson’s death.
On June 4, police located and arrested Telique Ricketts, 22, of Brampton, Ont., in the area of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Ricketts has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody with a future court date.
On Sunday, city resident Jacob Green, 20, was arrested in the area of the Castlegreen housing complex.
He was charged with first-degree murder.
The police service’s major crimes unit is still actively looking to identify a third man believed to be involved.
The suspect is described as about five-foot-eight with a thin or average build and curly, black hair. He appears to be between 17 and 21 years old. In video surveillance footage obtained by police, the suspect appears to be wearing a grey New Balance sweatshirt.
The accused could be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should not approach, but call 911.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
