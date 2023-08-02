Two people died Monday in a collision involving a pickup truck and an all-terrain vehicle ATV on Phillips Creek Road near Hillsport, OPP said Tuesday.
On Monday, shortly after 3 p.m., police and fire officials responded to a report of the collision.
Both the driver and passenger of the ATV were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.
The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Technical Collision re-constructionists are assisting in the investigation.
Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greenstone OPP, and Kapuskasing OPP detachments along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services and the Greenstone and Manitouwadge fire departments responded to the crash scene.
