Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to two fires within the same hour early Saturday morning.
Around 3:15 a.m., crews responded to a structural fire in the 200 block of Ambrose Street. The first firefighters on scene saw a light amount of smoke coming from the rear of the property.
A garage at the rear of the structure had a fire contained within its walls, and it was quickly brought under control.
At 3:45 a.m., another structural fire was reported in the 100 block of North Windermere Avenue.
A large amount of smoke and flames were coming from a garage located at the back of the property. Another two fire pumpers and aerial ladder were brought to the scene. It was later brought under control.
The garage and its contents suffered extensive damage, including two vehicles.
