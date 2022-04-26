Two people were injured on Saturday when their vehicle hit a rock cut on Highway 17 in the Township of Coldwell, near Marathon.

OPP, who responded at about 5:45 p.m., say a westbound motor vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock cut on the north side of the highway.

The vehicle occupants, the 23-year-old male driver from Montreal, and the 23-year-old male passenger from Peterborough, Ont., were taken away from the scene by ambulance.

Marathon OPP officers continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Recommended for you