Two people were injured on Saturday when their vehicle hit a rock cut on Highway 17 in the Township of Coldwell, near Marathon.
OPP, who responded at about 5:45 p.m., say a westbound motor vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock cut on the north side of the highway.
The vehicle occupants, the 23-year-old male driver from Montreal, and the 23-year-old male passenger from Peterborough, Ont., were taken away from the scene by ambulance.
Marathon OPP officers continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
