Provincial police have charged a second man in connection with a serious assault last week against a “young person” in Moosonee.
The victim was sent to hospital with serious injuries following the Oct. 6 violence at a Bay Road home.
On Wednesday, police said 29-year-old Moosonee resident Cody Linklater has been charged with attempted murder.
Earlier this week, police said Moosonee residents Kaden Blueboy, 21, along with a 14-year-old unnamed accused also face charges of attempted murder in connection with the assault.
The accused youth can’t be named because the person is under 18.
Linklater was to appear in Timmins court on Wednesday, a provincial news release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
