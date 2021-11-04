Two British Columbia men have been returned to Ontario to face numerous charges that stem from incidents allegedly committed in the Dryden area three years ago.
Provincial police said the pair were recently arrested in B.C. with the assistance of the RCMP. Both men remain in custody, Dryden OPP said Wednesday.
According to a provincial news release, Little Fort, B.C. resident Theadore Muri, 34, has been charged with eight offences, including drug trafficking, driving while impaired and failing to appear with an appearance notice.
Clearwater, B.C. resident Rick Rodriguez, 35, was charged with seven offences, including drug trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and failing to attend court, the release said.
Court dates weren’t available on Wednesday. None of the charges have been proven in court.
