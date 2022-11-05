A Fort Frances-area man has been fined $8,500 and banned from hunting for three years for poaching a deer and hunting carelessly two years ago.

Provincial investigators determined that Devlin resident Dawson Caul did not have a licence to hunt a deer without antlers when he shot and killed the animal from a road near Fort Frances in November, 2020.

According to an investigation, Caul and a hunting partner retrieved the deer from private property without the property owner’s permission.

In regard to the same incident, Jarred Taylor, also of Devlin, was fined $2,500 and banned from hunting for one year for trespassing for the purpose of hunting, a provincial news release said Friday.

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences in Fort Frances court this summer, the release said.