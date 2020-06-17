The Thunder Bay and District Health Unit have reported two new cases of COVID-19.
Both cases involve females in First Nation communites. One in her 20s and the other under the age of 20.
The health unit categorized their exposure as close contact with another person with COVID-19, with June 6 being the episode date, which corresponds to the earliest indicator illness.
Both indivuals are self-isolating.
These cases bring the health unit’s total to 89 cases. Of those, 82 patients have recovered and one person has died. There are six active cases with four of those individuals in hospital.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has conducted 16,278 tests for COVID-19.
