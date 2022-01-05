New Covid restrictions start today

Diners eat in a Red River Road restaurant as a person wearing a face

mask passes by. Starting today restaurants, bars and other food or

drink establishments must close indoor dining rooms until at least

Jan. 26 according to the provincial government's guidelines due to

surging COVID-19 cases.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Thunder Bay long-term

care facilities.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a faculty-wide outbreak

at Southbridge Lakehead Manor on South Vickers Street on Tuesday as

well as an outbreak on the Sandpiper unit of Southbridge Pinewood on

Walsh Street.

The health unit also reported another individual has died from the

virus.

Seventy-two people have now died from COVID-19 in the district.

There are 350 active cases of the virus and 40 new confirmed cases on

Tuesday.

Of the new cases, seven are from household contact, seven are from

other close contact, two are travel-related, six have unknown sources

of exposure and 18 are listed as pending.

Thirty-two of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and eight are in

district communities.

There are 10 people hospitalized with the virus in the district with

one of those individuals in the intensive care unit.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported 418 active cases of COVID-19 on

Tuesday with 25 new cases in the Sioux Lookout area, 15 in the Kenora

area, one in the Dryden area and one in the Rainy River area.