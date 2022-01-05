COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Thunder Bay long-term
care facilities.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a faculty-wide outbreak
at Southbridge Lakehead Manor on South Vickers Street on Tuesday as
well as an outbreak on the Sandpiper unit of Southbridge Pinewood on
Walsh Street.
The health unit also reported another individual has died from the
virus.
Seventy-two people have now died from COVID-19 in the district.
There are 350 active cases of the virus and 40 new confirmed cases on
Tuesday.
Of the new cases, seven are from household contact, seven are from
other close contact, two are travel-related, six have unknown sources
of exposure and 18 are listed as pending.
Thirty-two of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and eight are in
district communities.
There are 10 people hospitalized with the virus in the district with
one of those individuals in the intensive care unit.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported 418 active cases of COVID-19 on
Tuesday with 25 new cases in the Sioux Lookout area, 15 in the Kenora
area, one in the Dryden area and one in the Rainy River area.
