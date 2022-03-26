The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says the COVID-19 outbreak at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre has ended.
There are two remaining institutional outbreaks in the district, but those locations have not been publicly disclosed.
The health unit also reported 54 new, confirmed cases of the virus on Friday and 121 active, confirmed cases.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 27 patients with COVID-19 admitted Friday, and five of them were in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy was at 99.6 per cent on Friday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 73 per cent.
Further west, the Northwestern Health Unit reported a seven-day positivity rate of 15.9 per cent on Friday and 267 active, high-risk cases of COVID-19.
