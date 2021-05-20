There were 24 active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay region on Wednesday, including one new case.
The latest new case had no known source of exposure and is in the area of, or around, Thunder Bay. The Thunder Bay District Health Unit also announced two resolved cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
