A local man and woman were each charged with drug trafficking and several other offences Thursday after police seized more than $12,000 in illegal drugs and about $20,000 in cash at a Pic Mobert First Nation home.
According to an Anishinabek Police Service news release, a search at a reserve residence yielded quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis, alcohol and cigarettes.
The seizure was the result of an investigation that had focused on the trafficking of methamphetamine in the community of about 350, police said. Pic Mobert is located about 20 kilometres west of White River.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.