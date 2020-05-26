The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported 17 presumptive

cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 40 three days ago.

On Friday, the hospital reported 40 presumptive cases of the virus

after a patient, who had spent nine days at the centre for an unrelated

health issue, was readmitted on Wednesday with COVID-19 symptoms.

The individual tested positive for the virus, resulting in any patients

or staff who had been in contact with them to be tested for COVID-19 as

a precaution.

