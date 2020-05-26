The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported 17 presumptive
cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 40 three days ago.
On Friday, the hospital reported 40 presumptive cases of the virus
after a patient, who had spent nine days at the centre for an unrelated
health issue, was readmitted on Wednesday with COVID-19 symptoms.
The individual tested positive for the virus, resulting in any patients
or staff who had been in contact with them to be tested for COVID-19 as
a precaution.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.