Thunder Bay’s police service has signed a framework agreement of partnership with Nishnawbe Aski Police Service to build upon the relationship that already exists between the two police forces.
City police Chief Darcy Fleury and NAPS Chief Roland Morrison signed the document on Tuesday at the Balmoral Street police station. The agreement between both services follows discussions about a shared desire to explore strengthening their relationship as well as fostering reconciliation.
The two services have a long history of working together.
The partnership allows them to explore mutually beneficial projects, share each party’s skill sets and strengths as well as share police resources and experiences.
Morrison said this agreement is formalizing what NAPS is already doing with the Thunder Bay police. He cited a recent homicide case that was solved because of information sharing between the two services.
“We are a growing service,” he said. “We have further growth that has to happen. To tackle these issues it is important to have partnerships because one service just can’t do it alone. It’s important to work together.”
Fleury noted the idea behind the agreement is to share resources.
“Whatever investigation we’re working on, it’s important we pool those resources,” he said.
