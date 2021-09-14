Two people were sent to the hospital after trying to help someone they believed to be in distress.
Thunder Bay police are investigating an assault that happened in the area of Beverly Street and Darwin Crescent around 11:15 p.m. Friday.
When they arrived at the scene, police found an injured female and then an injured male a shot time later. They both looked to have injuries consistent with an assault.
Paramedics also attended the scene.
Both the injured male and female were walking together that evening when they heard a female who was shouting for help. The shouts were coming from a dark area of the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium parking lot.
When the two individuals went to check on the female they believed to be in distress, they were attacked by an unknown male, who was riding a bicycle.
The injured male has been released from the hospital but the female is still in the hospital. The extent of her injuries isn’t known but police believe they are not life-threatening as of Monday.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
