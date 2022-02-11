Two Longlac women are facing drug-trafficking related charges after Greenstone OPP and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday.
Officers searched a Longlac home as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.
Drugs that are believed to have a street value of $40,000 were seized. The drugs found included crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills and methamphetamine tablets.
More than $9,000 in cash was also seized.
Natasha Shaganash, 36, and Catherine Hardy, 40, both of Longlac, are charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
They appeared in court via video on Thursday and remain in custody.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
