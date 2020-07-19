The number of people who died last year in provincial road crashes that involved heavy trucks was the highest in 20 years, provincial police reported this week.
According to recently released data compiled by Ontario Provincial Police, 96 people died in truck-related crashes in 2019, compared to 62 the year before.
As in previous years, the OPP said excessive speed was often a factor in more than 8,400 heavy-truck collisions that were investigated by provincial officers.
Other causes include improper lane changes, following too closely and distracted driving, police said.
“All drivers have a role to play in keeping our roadways safe,” OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson, head of the force’s highway safety department, said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.