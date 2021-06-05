The number of active COVID-19 cases within the Thunder Bay district continued its steady rise Friday, in stark contrast to the situation in areas west of the city.
According to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, there were 75 active cases within its jurisdiction — compared to 33 cases a week before — including 21 new ones. Sixteen of the new cases were attributed to “close contact” with infected individuals, the health unit said.
