Two Thunder Bay residents are facing drug trafficking related charges after police seized more than two kilograms of suspected cocaine.
The Thunder Bay Police Service arrested a man and a woman in the 100 block of Bruce Street around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity that included help from the OPP.
A vehicle was also searched as part of the investigation and led to a significant amount of cocaine being seized.
A search warrant was also executed in the Bruce Street residence around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday and more suspected cocaine was found as well as more than $50,000 in Canadian cash and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.
The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is estimated to be $250,000.
Abraham Kamara, 26, and Shanya Cordoni, 21, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.