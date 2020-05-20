Seizure load

More than a quarter of a million dollars worth of tobacco was seized by

Dryden police.

 Dryden Police Service

Two men and a woman from Winnipeg were charged with trafficking in

contraband Saturday after Dryden municipal police seized $255,000 worth

of illegal smokes during a traffic stop in the city.

All three accused, whose ages range between 20 to 57, have been

released from custody and are to appear in Dryden court on June 29, a

city police news release said Tuesday.

Their names have not been released because the charges have yet to be

sworn in court, something expected to occur on Thursday, police said.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Tags

Recommended for you