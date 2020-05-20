Two men and a woman from Winnipeg were charged with trafficking in
contraband Saturday after Dryden municipal police seized $255,000 worth
of illegal smokes during a traffic stop in the city.
All three accused, whose ages range between 20 to 57, have been
released from custody and are to appear in Dryden court on June 29, a
city police news release said Tuesday.
Their names have not been released because the charges have yet to be
sworn in court, something expected to occur on Thursday, police said.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.