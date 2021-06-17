The Northwestern Health Unit is urging people to receive their second shot of COVID-19 vaccine if they’re eligible.
“Anyone who had a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago is now eligible for their second dose,” a health unit news release said Wednesday.
