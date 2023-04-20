Nipigon town council will be able to maintain quorum following a second resignation early in council’s term, the head of council says.
“These things happen,” Mayor Suzanne Kukko said Wednesday of the latest resignation. “I’m not too concerned.”
The normally five-member council was temporarily reduced to four last week following the resignation of Coun. Pierre Pelletier.
Pelletier, who came fourth among seven candidates vying for four councillor positions in last fall’s election, hasn’t said why he resigned.
In February, council appointed runner-up Glenn Hart to a councillor position following the resignation of John Zechner Jr.
Zechner, who received the most votes among the councillor-position candidates, resigned for personal reasons, Kukko said.
Council can opt to hold a byelection to fill the vacancy left by Pelletier, or appoint someone of their choosing.
In small municipalities, appointments are more common because of the expense of holding a byelection.
