The number of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay dipped down to two on Friday, with no new cases, Northwestern Health Unit reported.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one new case, with its source of exposure listed as pending. The case is in the Thunder Bay area and leaves the district with an active case count of one.
