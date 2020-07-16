Within nearly 26 hours in Thunder Bay, three drivers were accused of driving while impaired by drug, police say.
The first incident occurred on Sunday just before 2 a.m., when police were on patrol in the area of Arthur Street near Marks Street.
Police conducted a traffic stop and approached a driver. Officers claim the driver, a 34-year-old city man, was operating with a suspended licence. They claim the man was found to be impaired by cannabis.
The second incident occurred on Sunday after 4:40 p.m.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.