Three more people in the Thunder Bay District have died as a result of
COVID-19 since Friday.
Southbridge Roseview long-term care home, which has been in an outbreak
situation since mid-November, reported another two residents had died.
Twenty-three residents have died from the virus in the last two months.
The Thunder Bay District has had a total of 26 individuals die from the
virus.
The care home was reporting one active resident case of COVID-19 and
two active staff member cases on Monday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a total of 27 new cases
of the virus since Friday.
