Three more people in the Thunder Bay District have died as a result of

COVID-19 since Friday.

Southbridge Roseview long-term care home, which has been in an outbreak

situation since mid-November, reported another two residents had died.

Twenty-three residents have died from the virus in the last two months.

The Thunder Bay District has had a total of 26 individuals die from the

virus.

The care home was reporting one active resident case of COVID-19 and

two active staff member cases on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a total of 27 new cases

of the virus since Friday.

