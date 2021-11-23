A fire in an apartment complex early Monday morning was contained to the unit the blaze started in.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call about a structural fire in a Dawson Street apartment building around 4:30 a.m.
Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the window of a ground floor apartment unit.
The first arriving units began a fire attack to knock down the flames while safely evacuating all occupants of the building.
Smoke filled the ground floor hallways and also extended to floors above.
Heavy ventilation was needed to clear the smoke and carbon monoxide from the affected floors.
Three adults who were in the apartment where the fire started were taken by paramedics to the hospital. Their health status is unknown at this time by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
Damage from the fire was contained to the one apartment unit and fire and water damage is considered extensive.
The scene is being held by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue until a full investigation into the cause of the fire can be completed.
