Although public health officials say Ontario may have reached its peak in the number of new COVID-19 cases, Thunder Bay’s medical officer of health says the district is not out of the woods yet.
In a video update released Wednesday, Dr. Janet Demille, with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, said the Thunder Bay district is doing well in the context of the global pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean social distancing restrictions can be lifted yet.
“We cannot let our guard down,” she said, adding the measures in place must remain for the time being and when relaxed, they must be done carefully and strategically so as not to see a resurgence of the virus.
