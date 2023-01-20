Attempted murder charges have been laid after two people were shot Tuesday evening on Thunder Bay’s north side.
City police responded to a double shooting in the 200 block of Ambrose Street around 10:30 p.m. A female victim was found at a residence and taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
A second male victim was located at the OLG Casino. The male was shot at the Ambrose Street residence, not at the casino.
Both victims continue to be treated for serious injuries, police said on Thursday.
Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie after leaving Thunder Bay by bus. Two loaded firearms were seized at the time of the arrests.
The suspects were brought back to Thunder Bay and appeared in court on Thursday morning.
Jayden Bowen, 18, from Brampton, Ont., and Kayshan Robertson, 18, of Scarborough, Ont., are both charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Isaiah Brookfield, 20, of Toronto, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.
All three suspects remain in custody with future court appearances.
The investigation is ongoing.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
