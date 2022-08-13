A Thunder Bay man won $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe, making it the third time he’s won playing the scratch card game.
William Shewchuk has regularly played the lottery for years. He won $50,000 twice, once in 2001 and again in 2009.
“I asked my wife to doublecheck my ticket because I thought I won $100,” said Shewchuk, in a news release. “She scanned it using the OLG app and saw the Big Winner screen — we were so surprised.”
With his third big win, Shewchuk said he feels like a professional Crossword winner.
“Like I’m Captain Crossword,” he said, adding he plans to do some work on his house and is considering buying a new vehicle.
Shewchuk bought his winning ticket at Mac’s on Waterloo Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.