In the money

William Shewchuk won $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe.

 Submitted photo

A Thunder Bay man won $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe, making it the third time he’s won playing the scratch card game.

William Shewchuk has regularly played the lottery for years. He won $50,000 twice, once in 2001 and again in 2009.

“I asked my wife to doublecheck my ticket because I thought I won $100,” said Shewchuk, in a news release. “She scanned it using the OLG app and saw the Big Winner screen — we were so surprised.”

With his third big win, Shewchuk said he feels like a professional Crossword winner.

“Like I’m Captain Crossword,” he said, adding he plans to do some work on his house and is considering buying a new vehicle.

Shewchuk bought his winning ticket at Mac’s on Waterloo Street.