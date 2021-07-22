The Northwestern Health Unit reported three active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including one new case of the virus in the Rainy River area.
According to the health unit’s website, nearly 80 per cent of residents within their jurisdiction who are 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine. Just over 64 per cent in the same category have had two doses.
The COVID-19 case count in the Thunder Bay district remained at zero Wednesday, with no new cases reported.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.