The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the region and 78 cases resolved.
The region currently has 403 active cases.
Of the 35 new cases, 14 are household contacts, 9 other close contact, 3 no known exposure, 2 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 7 pending.
Thirty-three of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 2 in the District.
On Monday, the Health unit declared an outbreak at Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Specialized Solvent Abuse Treatment Centre Dease street facility in Thunder Bay,
The outbreak declaration was made after TBDHU identified six individuals with COVID-19 associated with Ka-Na-Chi-Hih and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility. In collaboration with TBDHU, Ka-Na-Chi-Hih has implemented additional measures for surveillance and to limit any further spread of the virus.
The hospital is down 5 cases since Monday. The hospital caseload is currently at 39 patients hospitalized with 8 in ICU, up one since yesterday.
Total deaths in the region is at 38.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,425. Of that, 1,984 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 19.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
