A third person has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old Toronto man last fall in Thunder Bay.
City police officers had initially responded to reports of gunfire in the May and Arthur streets area around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022. They located an injured man at the scene.
The man died from injuries sustained in a suspected shooting, said police.
The victim was identified as Michael Park, 24, of Toronto.
On Oct, 9, 2022, Greg Casimir Meshake, 40, of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
A 16-year-old male, from Blind River, Ont., was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Oct. 11, 2022.
Police identified a third suspect, who was located and arrested in Thunder Bay on Jan. 6.
Javon Lascelle Myers, 24, of Toronto is also charged with first-degree murder.
He appeared in bail court on Saturday and remains custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
