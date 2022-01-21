Three Greenstone-area women and a woman from southern Ontario were charged with drug trafficking Tuesday after provincial police seized $12,000 worth of illegal drugs from a vehicle near Geraldton.
Police said officers found some cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl “and other items consistent with the trafficking of drugs” during a search on Highway 11 west of town.
All four accused were each charged with two counts of possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking, a provincial news release said Thursday.
According to the release, Geraldton resident Alyssa Okeese, 26, Beardmore residents Trisha Wabason, 33, and Amanda Clarke, 25, along with Kitchener resident Melena Taylor, have been released from custody and are to appear in Geraldton court on March 31.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
