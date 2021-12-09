Four people have been charged after a drug raid by police in Thunder Bay’s north side on Tuesday.
The search in an apartment of an assisted living facility in the lower-numbered block of Cumberland St. S. resulted in the seizure of some crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, city police claim.
They say the four people charged were found in the apartment during the raid that occurred just before 6:40 p.m.
Thunder Bay residents Rosairio Henry Moffatt, aged 65, Jaime Kim Osmar, 44, and Toronto resident Ijahlon Kedar Francis, 18, and Richmond Hill, Ont., resident Dajonte Nicana Gayle-Forbes, 21, are all charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, city police say.
They said Francis is further accused of obstructing peace officer and failing to comply with sentence, while Gayle-Forbes is also accused of breach of recognizance.
All four appeared in bail court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
On Nov. 17, police also conducted a drug raid at an assisted living facility in the lower-numbered block of Cumberland St. South. Police arrested two Toronto men and seized fentanyl, cocaine and cash believed to exceed $5,000 while searching the apartment.
The estimated street value of the drugs seized in that raid was believed to be worth $8,600.
