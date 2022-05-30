Four people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto man, whose body was found on the shoulder of Highway 527 three years ago.
OPP responded to reports of a body located on the highway north of the junction of Highways 11 and 17 in the Municipality of Shuniah on Jan. 12, 2019.
The deceased was identified as Samatar Warsame, 21, of Toronto.
Police issued a news release on Friday stating that after a 40-month investigation, four people were charged with homicide and that it’s believed the accused persons and the victim had a common interest.
Kaveri Lozoomi-Garmroodi, 25, of the Greater Toronto Area, Hikomel Gary Joiles, 29, of Toronto, Stephan Richard Parr, 43, of Thunder Bay and Amy Rose-Podnar, 33, of Thunder Bay, are all charged with first-degree murder.
“Any investigation’s goal is to provide resolution to the victim’s family and friends and to ensure the safety of the communities we serve,” said Det.-Insp. Darryl Sigouin, major case manager with the OPP’s criminal investigation branch, in a news release. “The success of this investigation is tempered somewhat knowing Samatar’s family continues to live with this loss in their lives.”
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information related to this case to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
