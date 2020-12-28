About half of a 100-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway between Thunder Bay and Nipigon has been upgraded to four lanes, with another nine kilometres of four-lane road under construction, the province said this month.
But no timelines were given for the completion of the entire project.
So far, the Ministry of Transportation has spent $500 million on the Highway 11-17 project over the past 10 years, with the additional nine kilometres adding $70 million, a ministry spokesman said.
The ministry provided the update as it unveiled a draft plan for Northern Ontario transportation projects.
The plan’s Northwestern Ontario section involves “continuing” ongoing projects such as the four-laning of Highway 11-17, but is to include seven new rest areas in the Northwest.
The ministry also re-committed to building 30 kilometres of four lane on Highway 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba border, but provided no timelines or cost estimates.
“The province will continue to work with property owners, municipalities, and First Nations and Metis communities on the (Kenora-area) project,” the ministry said.
