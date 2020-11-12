One new COVID-19 case was reported in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday, along with three others in the Kenora area.
The latest case in the Thunder Bay district is listed as due to close contact and they are currently self-isolating.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre now has 24 active cases of COVID-19, which were all reported within a week, bringing the total case count in the district to 141 since the onset of the global pandemic.
