The number of active COVID-19 cases in Northwestern Ontario dropped by seven on Tuesday.
After 14 new cases were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Monday, there were no new cases to report on Tuesday.
There are 20 active cases in the district. Four people in the district are hospitalized with the virus with one of those individuals in the intensive care unit.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area, there are three active cases. The health unit reported one new case in the Dryden and Red Lake area on Tuesday.
